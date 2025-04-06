MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

