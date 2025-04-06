Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.57 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

