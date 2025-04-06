Moment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.38 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

