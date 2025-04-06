Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Get Monro alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNRO

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Monro has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Monro by 964.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Monro by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

About Monro

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.