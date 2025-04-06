National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 359.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

