National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 359.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Bank Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

