National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBHC. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in National Bank by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

