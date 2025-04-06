National Bankshares Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$176.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$167.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$137.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$135.06 and a 52-week high of C$180.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.57.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

