National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.80.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Company Profile

TSE SPB opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

