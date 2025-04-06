NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,490 ($19.21) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.21), with a volume of 9030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,514 ($19.52).
NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 6.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.83. The company has a market capitalization of £824.77 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.
NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.45%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.22%.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.
Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.
