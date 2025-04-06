NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,524 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

