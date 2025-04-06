Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $137.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $266,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,903.78. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.