Norges Bank Invests $36.14 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,512,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

