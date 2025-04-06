Norges Bank Makes New $34.78 Million Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 563,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 236,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 151.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 76,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $74,953.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,443.22. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

