Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 848,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,047,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.4 %

HGV opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HGV shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.