Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 388,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

