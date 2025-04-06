NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $196,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

