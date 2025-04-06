Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 7.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 88.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.