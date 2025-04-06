Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $85,280.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,419.76. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

