Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,450 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Unum Group Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

