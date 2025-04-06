Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

