Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $206.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

