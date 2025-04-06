Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after acquiring an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Chord Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,186,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,684,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,892,000 after buying an additional 627,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

