Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Cohu worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cohu by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,825 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Down 2.5 %

COHU stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Our Latest Report on COHU

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.