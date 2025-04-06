Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,859,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 195,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,723,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.