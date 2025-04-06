Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

