Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,182 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 223.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Amundi increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,088,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %

LYV opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.64. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

