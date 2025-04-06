Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Price Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.