Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $69.08 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $65.19 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

