Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 333 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.34 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

