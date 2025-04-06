PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 597,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

