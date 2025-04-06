Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.99 ($0.06). 2,706,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,251,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69. The company has a market cap of £36.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.
