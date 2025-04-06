Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,171,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.56 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

