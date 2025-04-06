Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1,344.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NYSE:RHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

