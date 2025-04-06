Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Comerica by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $51.48 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

