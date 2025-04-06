Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $5,228,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,871,000 after buying an additional 168,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

