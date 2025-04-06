Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,536.96. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Macquarie raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

