Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $87,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,380,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $98.21 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.13.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.