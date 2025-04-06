Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $1.62 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 189,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

