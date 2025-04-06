Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 254 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $449,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

