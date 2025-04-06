Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 347 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $171.11 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $281.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

