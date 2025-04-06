Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MasTec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

