Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

