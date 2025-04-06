Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$0.90 price target on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNE
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Pine Cliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -144.83%.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.