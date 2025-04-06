Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $220,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

