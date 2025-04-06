Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Global Net Lease by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.