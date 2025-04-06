Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $43,956,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $19,064,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after acquiring an additional 621,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

NCLH opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

