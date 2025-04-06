Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,495 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 466.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 654,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 538,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 50.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -514.29%.

ELME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

