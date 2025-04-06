Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

