Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

